Man City on the verge of agreeing deal for €80m+ defender

Manchester City
Man City are reportedly on the verge of agreeing personal terms with RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol as the Champions League winners look to secure the highly-rated defender. 

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man City are close to agreeing personal terms with the Croatian but negotiations with Leipzig will not be as easy. The Bundesliga outfit want more than €80m for the centre-back and preferably want to keep hold of the 21-year-old for another season.

City will push further once they have completed a deal with Chelsea for his countryman, Mateo Kovacic, and should Pep Guardiola have the defender added to his squad, this would be a major worry for the rest of the Premier League.

At just 21, Gvardiol is already one of the best centre-backs in the world and is on course to becoming the outright number one. The Croatia international’s performances at the 2022 World Cup helped propel his profile across the entire sport and it is the reason why Leipzig are looking for close to €100m for the defender.

This would be a huge signing for Man City should they land Gvardiol as Guardiola could develop him into an elite performer. The Premier League champions have a lot of work to do to complete the transfer, but if anyone can get it done, it is Man City.

