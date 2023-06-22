Sky Sports: West Ham looking at £25m bid to sign ‘young player of the year’

Though there hasn’t been any significant transfer movement from West Ham thus far in the summer window, the east London outfit can expect to be one of the busier sides in the English top-flight, given how much the club will be set to bank with the eventual sale of skipper Declan Rice.

Having turned down a second bid for their captain of £90m the Hammers are still playing hardball in any deals with interested parties, and an eventual sale price of in the region of £100m is to be expected.

It’s believed the player prefers a switch to Arsenal, however, the market will have some bearing on how things end up.

In any event, West Ham wouldn’t be doing their due diligence if they weren’t already looking beyond a future without Rice.

To that end, the east Londoners need to put themselves in a position that when there are deals to be made, they happen.

One of those could well be for Bristol City star, Alex Scott, a player whose club have slapped a £25m sale price on his head, per Sky Sports.

That will be well within West Ham’s budget, and though he’s just 19 years of age, he’s shown time and time again, he has natural ability and won’t be bullied off the ball easily.

After winning the EFL’s ‘Young Player of the Season,’ the time could be right for Scott to challenge himself against the big boys, though he will have to up his output after only scoring two goals and providing four assists in 49 games per WhoScored.