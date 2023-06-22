30-year-old Arsenal star ‘considers’ signing for European giants a ‘priority’

Thomas Partey is eager to join Juventus if he cannot stay at Arsenal this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has reported that Partey, 30, views signing for the Turin club as a ‘priority’ due to wanting to continue playing in Europe.

Understand Thomas Partey considers Juventus as priority, he hopes to stay in Europe — talks will follow as there’s still no official proposal. 🚨⚫️⚪️ #Juventus Arsenal are prepared to let Thomas go but important proposal will be needed after Saudi approaches. pic.twitter.com/SCuC4aVlB4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

Partey is set to join Granit Xhaka in leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer, and although his Swiss team-mate is in line to join Bayer Leverkusen, the Ghanian is braced for a new challenge of his own.

Believed to be offloaded as Mikel Arteta looks to raise funds to help the Londoners’ bids to sign Declan Rice from West Ham, as well as Kai Havertz from Chelsea, Partey, who has two years left on his deal, could command up to £35m, as per his current Transfermarkt valuation.

As for Juventus, although the African is not likely to develop his game any further considering his age, with Paul Pogba continuing to struggle with injuries, there is no doubt high-profile and experienced midfield reinforcements will be welcome at the Allianz Stadium.