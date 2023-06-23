Tottenham frontrunners to sign 10-goal star, confident a deal can be done

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing James Maddison from Leicester City during the summer transfer window.

A report from the Guardian claims that Tottenham are now the frontrunners to secure the 26-year-old’s services despite strong interest from Newcastle United. Furthermore, a report from Daily Mail adds that Tottenham are now growing in confidence that a deal will be done in the coming weeks.

Spurs need to add creativity and goals to their squad and Maddison should prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 26-year-old is a proven performer in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the London club.

The England international picked up 10 goals and 9 assists in the league this past season and he would add a new dimension to the Tottenham midfield. The Spurs midfield is lacking in craft and goals right now and signing a quality attacking midfielder should be their top priority.

Maddison has proven himself with Leicester over the years and he deserves to play for a bigger club. With Spurs, he will fancy his chances of playing in the European competitions soon and he will look to compete for trophies as well.

Ange Postecoglou’s attacking football should be a good fit for him and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal done soon.

Although Spurs have failed to secure European football for the next season, they have a talented squad and an exciting manager in place. They will still be an attractive destination for top players.