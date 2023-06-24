Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea only club in talks with £75m EPL midfielder

Despite being one of the Premier League’s most impressive performers last season, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are the only club currently in talks to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo, 21, proved decisive in the Seagulls’ 2022-23 campaign which saw them qualify for next season’s Europa League.

Not only was the young Ecuadorian tasked with playing in the heart of Roberto De Zerbi’s midfield, but with limited options at right-back, the 21-year-old also regularly filled in at full-back.

His versatility, along with a decent World Cup campaign, led to his stock rising even further, and consequently, now valued at £75m (TM), the South American is now expected to follow Alexis Mac Allister out of the AMEX exit door.

And when it comes to possible destinations, even though Caicedo was a top target for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the start of the year, with the Gunners now prioritising landing Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, Brighton’s number 25 is unlikely to move to the Emirates.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Moises Caicedo to Chelsea?

However, Arsenal’s change in plans has opened the door for Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea to enter the equation, and Romano has provided an exciting update on how the saga is likely to play out.

“Once everything settles down [with outgoings], then Chelsea will work on the [Moises] Caicedo deal,” Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“There are no changes to previous updates. Chelsea want Caicedo, they’re gonna push to sign him. I can’t predict the future but the player is only negotiating with Chelsea at this stage. Everything is calm with the Brighton player at the moment. No need for panic.”

Chelsea have already bid farewell to N’Golo Kante, who joined Saudi club Al-Ittihad Club earlier in the week, and as many as 10 other players are expected to follow the Frenchman out the door, including Mason Mount, who is subject to strong interest from Manchester United.