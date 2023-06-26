Excl: Declan Rice transfer race remains open as Arsenal & Man City expected to bid – Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal and Manchester City could both be set to bid for West Ham United midfielder and club captain Declan Rice.

Fabrizio Romano has written exclusively for CaughtOffside about Rice’s situation, explaining that there could be a crucial few days ahead as the Gunners are set to go in with a third bid for the England international.

City don’t seem to have tabled a bid for Rice just yet, but Romano says that could still come. The transfer news expert also added that Mikel Arteta has been playing a key role in trying to lure the 24-year-old to Arsenal.

“We heard a lot about an official Manchester City bid for Declan Rice, and it could still happen, but also Arsenal plan to submit a third proposal for the West Ham United captain this week,” Romano said.

“The race remains open between Man City and Arsenal, waiting for the bids and also for West Ham position. Payment terms will also be important, West Ham want big money paid now and not in four or five instalments.

“As I revealed a couple of days ago, contacts have taken place between City and Rice on the player side. Mikel Arteta has been trying his best to sign Rice for Arsenal, but City are still there as well. Nothing is decided yet, but we could have a crucial few days ahead.”

Should Rice pick City or Arsenal?

If Rice joins City, he’s surely guaranteed trophies galore and a chance to develop his game under one of the all-time managerial greats in Pep Guardiola. But is it necessarily a no-brainer?

Arsenal is an attractive project as well, and Rice would perhaps have a bigger role to play there, as he’d undoubtedly become one of the first names on the team sheet and could be a club captain of the future. If he helps Arsenal get back to their best and winning major titles again, he’d undoubtedly become a club legend and it might well mean more to drive Arteta’s team upwards, rather than just becoming another cog in this winning machine at City.

