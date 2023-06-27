“I would like to” – 22-year-old Dutch star comments on Premier League switch with Tottenham ready to swoop

It’s not often where a player professes to be more than happy where he is but would also be happy to move to another league entirely if the opportunity arose, but that’s exactly the case for one Tottenham Hotspur target.

Indeed, one has to wonder if 22-year-old Dutchman, Micky van de Ven, is playing a dangerous game with his current employers, Wolfsburg, by being so honest about his feelings.

Perhaps the Bundesliga outfit accept that he’s destined for bigger and better things, but either way it’s still an odd situation in the modern game.

“I have been forwarded it (note of Tottenham’s interest), I have seen it,” he said to Voetbal International (h/t Evening Standard).

“[Interest] goes through my agent now. If serious things come up, he will call me.”

He also noted back in May (via Evening Standard) that: “I’m very good [happy] at Wolfsburg, so I don’t mind staying at Wolfsburg for another year but, if I get a chance to leave, I would like to.

“I read everything… I have good contact with my agent, so I know what’s going on. I’ll see where it will lead.

“Hopefully, [moving to a bigger club] would be nice. The Premier League, maybe, yes. Who knows?”

If Tottenham are able to secure the highly-rated youngster whom Liverpool were also previously linked with, it would send out a message to the rest of the Premier League.

There’s still the long-standing issue as to whether the north Londoners have enough about them to keep Harry Kane at the club, perhaps even beyond next season.

The England captain clearly loves the north Londoners but he’s running out of time to be able to win anything significant at club level to cement his legend in the game.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool ready to “pay a fortune” to rival Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe transfer, says Fifa agent “Tuchel likes him a lot” – Fabrizio Romano delivers exclusive update on Harry Kane and Bayern transfer talk Arsenal chasing French international as alternative to West Ham’s Declan Rice

By bringing in the right signings and using Kane as the centrepiece of any new project under Ange Postecoglou, it gives Kane something to hold onto if he decides to continue his career at Spurs.

For van de Ven, time will tell if he remains at Wolfsburg for another season or decides on a new adventure.