Journalist warns Newcastle they could’ve signed £68m ace who’s better than Tonali

One of the earlier deals of the transfer window has seen Sandro Tonali join Newcastle from AC Milan, in a switch which will surely excite the Toon Army.

The Magpies have a big season coming up in 2023/24, and to that end they’ll need one or two elite signings and a few others from a level just below that. Enough to give them some strength in depth without overspending.

Where once, under Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley, it appeared that the locals didn’t really give two hoots what mattered to the club, now it appears that the St. James’ Park cathedral is full to bursting every single week with an atmosphere to die for.

Great from the board’s perspective, but very evidently putting serious pressure on Howe’s shoulders.

There’s nothing to suggest that he can’t cope with the same of course, after all he was just a whisker away from winning the club’s first silverware in decades.

He’ll surely be hoping that the Carabao Cup final loss hurt his players so it provides him with the ability to deliver as much motivation to his as possible.

Although Tonali has been seen as the first of the building blocks for the club as they move forward again, one journalist in particular doesn’t appear to be too excited.

“These are the kind of signings that will only improve Newcastle. I’m impressed with the ambition, although I think (Nicolo) Barella would be a far better signing than Tonali,” Daily Express journalist, Ryan Taylor, said to Give Me Sport.

“But it does look likely that he would have cost significantly more, so I understand why they’ve moved on.”

Barella’s seven goals and six assists in 44 games last season, per WhoScored, is better than Tonali’s two goals and seven assists, however, one would have to question if it’s £8m better, plus Tonali is three years younger.