Liverpool are strongly linked with a move for Southampton wonderkid Romeo Lavia this summer.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that the Reds have entered the race to sign him with Arsenal also very keen on securing his services.

According to him, there have been no bids for the player yet but the Gunners have been working on a deal for him for over two weeks while Liverpool have also now made an inquiry for him.

Understand Liverpool asked conditions of Roméo Lavia deal, they’re in the race. Arsenal, working on this deal for 15 days — no official bid from both clubs yet. ??? #LFC Man Utd and Chelsea, monitoring the situation but not in active talks yet. ? More: https://t.co/TwNvVKW9eC pic.twitter.com/bLpMkL7G5y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2023

And now, reputable Belgian football journalist Sacha Tavolieri has confirmed Liverpool’s interest in the player claiming that Liverpool have already “announced their intention to make an offer” for him this summer.

He also suggested that Liverpool have contacts within Southampton who can help the deal get done.

Sacha said (via The Redmen TV):

“What I can say is Liverpool are going ahead with the profile, they are still interested, and they have kept contact with the entourage of the player. “They announced their intention to make an offer this summer. This is something quite concrete and huge. “As I said in my tweet yesterday there are contacts with Southampton that can really help on the deal.”

Romeo Lavia did a fine job for Sothampton in the midfield and was one of their best players. The 19-year-old could fit in extremely well in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield which has a number of ageing stars including Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho.

With Arsenal now on the verge of signing Declan Rice, their interest in Lavia could cool down giving Liverpool an easy route to sign him.