Chelsea in pole position for Brazilian superstar as Barcelona pull out of deal

Although there have been a number of outgoings at Stamford Bridge already this summer, Chelsea are on the verge of making a stunning signing.

For the third transfer window in a row there is drama surrounding the Blues, but on this occasion it’s for the sheer amount of players that the club are selling rather than bringing in.

It gives a hint at the almost destructive way that Todd Boehly has conducted his club business since taking over at the west London club from Roman Abramovich.

Once Mauricio Pochettino officially takes over, the Argentinian will surely be looking at things to calm down somewhat, as he navigates his way through the early stages of what his new position will bring.

He could well have a sensational Brazilian wonder kid in his squad shortly too, with Goal noting that Barcelona will not be taking up their option on Santos’ 18-year-old, Angelo.

It isn’t clear why the Catalans have decided against bringing the player to La Liga, albeit Barca’s financial issues at this point have been well documented.

With Joan Laporta passing up on the opportunity, Goal suggest that Chelsea are now closing in on the €15m/£12.9m signing, and will hand the player a six-year-deal.

Angelo has, incredibly, already played 129 times for Santos in the Brazilian league, and it will be interesting to see how quickly he’s able to adapt to life in west London, if Boehly is able to get the deal over the line.