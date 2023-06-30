Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku offered €45m a year by Al-Hilal as Inter wait in the wings

Romelu Lukaku is a wanted man it seems, with the Chelsea star the target of a huge personal offer from Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

The striker, who spent last season on loan at Inter Milan would appear to be keen to steer well clear of the Blues and, to that end, Al Hilal’s offer is timely.

The Saudi Pro League are continuing to hoover up talent across Europe, with their hit rate to this point being decent enough.

It’s the riches on offer which are clearly tempting to those players who are heading towards the end of their careers, perhaps less so the younger players who may prefer to continue their footballing education in one of the continent’s top five leagues.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Al Hilal have made Lukaku a ‘monster’ offer of €45m per year, significantly more than the €10.9m he received last season, per Capology.

It’s the second offer the Belgian has received from the club but as before, the striker has turned it down. That’s because, as Gazzetta note, his intention is to play for the Serie A giants.

The issue at present is that the Italians are looking for another loan deal, whilst it’s believed Chelsea would prefer a straight sale which, frankly, Inter don’t seem to be able to afford at this point.

Given Lukaku’s own apparent wishes, an accord should hopefully be reached that’s acceptable to all parties in due course.