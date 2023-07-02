Liverpool attentive to situation of another midfielder even as they close in on Szoboszlai transfer

Liverpool are reportedly very attentive towards the situation of another midfield player even as they have a deal for Dominik Szoboszlai practically wrapped up.

This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who state that the Reds are now also looking at Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia in that area of the pitch, despite already investing in Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Lavia has impressed hugely at the St Mary’s Stadium, standing out as one of the Saints’ only real positives last season as they ended up being relegated from the Premier League to the Championsip.

This surely means Southampton won’t be able to keep the Belgium international, who is too good to be playing in English football’s second tier.

Liverpool could well benefit from a third midfield signing this summer, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho looking below-par for much of last season, while Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all left as free agents this summer.

If LFC end the summer with Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Lavia added to their squad, they’ll certainly feel they’re in better shape for next season and beyond.