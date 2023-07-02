Manchester City are considering making a stunning move to sign long-term Manchester United target

Manchester City could yet again do one over their arch rivals Manchester United with latest report claiming they are considering a stunning move for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong.

Manchester United’s interest in the midfielder is well documented. They tried hard to sign him last summer with the Barcelona chief confirming received a £86m bid for him then. Barcelona were open to selling him then due to their financial problems but a deal could not be struck.

However, in a surprising twist, United’s city rivals have reportedly joined in the race to sign him.

According to a report in The Sun, Pep Guardiola is keen on signing the Barcelona star. But the report claims that Barcelona will want atleast £90m that they were willing to offer West Ham for Declan Rice.

Although Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, has stated that De Jong is not for sale, the club’s ongoing financial struggles could potentially sway their decision if a tempting offer arrives from the treble winners, Manchester City.