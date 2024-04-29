Arne Slot urged to sign 26-year-old La Liga winner for Liverpool

Liverpool are expected to appoint Arne Slot as their next manager at the end of the season.

The 45-year-old has done an impressive job with Feyenoord and he could prove to be an exciting replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool squad needs improvement and the Dutch manager will be expected to bring in quality players at the end of the season. Former Feyenoord player Kaj Ramsteijn has now urged Slot to sign the Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

“Arne Slot to Liverpool, take Frenkie De Jong with you,”Ramsteijn told Voetbal Primeur. “I would think that would be a nice club for him. I think Frenkie is so good that I really want to see him play for trophies. Of course, he became champion last year, but if Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappé next summer… “Then they will become champions by a mile in the next five seasons. Especially given the financial situation of FC Barcelona. “And the Premier League seems really fantastic to me. He can play anywhere. He gets the ball, turns away and creates a surplus.”

Frenkie De Jong could replace Thiago

The 26-year-old is one of the best midfielders in the Spanish league and he could prove to be an outstanding acquisition for Liverpool. Thiago Alcantara will be a free agent in the summer and the Spanish international will have to be replaced adequately. De Jong would be a quality option and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

The former Ajax midfielder has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and he could establish himself as a key player for Liverpool. De Jong helped Barcelona win the league title last season.

The 26-year-old will add control, creativity, and defensive cover to the Liverpool midfield. He is also exceptional when it comes to carrying the ball forward and he could add a new dimension to the Liverpool side.

He has a contract with Barcelona until 2026, and it will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit are prepared to cash in on him. They have financial limitations and they might need to cash on players in order to balance the books.

De Jong could certainly use a fresh start at this stage of his career and moving to Liverpool will be an exciting opportunity. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have a squad capable of pushing for trophies regularly.