Tottenham fans will not be happy with Mauricio Pochettino after latest statement

Mauricio Pochettino will already be in the bad books of several Tottenham fans after his decision to join rivals Chelsea but his latest statement will go down like a lead balloon in North London.

Monday was the Argentine coach’s first day as manager of the Blues and the former Spurs boss was speaking about his decision to join the West London outfit and named them the greatest club in England – which would not have pleased Spurs supporters.

Speaking on his first day, Pochettino said via Fabrizio Romano: “It was easy to say yes to Chelsea. We’ll work hard, play in a way the fans can enjoy football.

“The history of Chelsea is to win and be at the top. We can’t have up and downs,” the Argentine said.

That was before making the statement: “In the last 10, 12, 15 years, Chelsea is the greatest team in England”.

Pochettino is loved by many Tottenham fans after the time he spend at the North London club and it would have hurt them to see him join Chelsea – a club Spurs fans have strong feelings against.

The former PSG boss will undoubtedly have a lot of love for Tottenham also but his decision to take the job at Stamford Bridge threatens his relationship with the Spurs faithful and this comment is a prime example of how their relationship will deteriorate over time.