Arsenal eyeing move for €40m Bundesliga full-back despite incoming defender

Arsenal are eyeing a €40m move for Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong despite Ajax’s Jurrien Timber being on the verge of signing for the Gunners.

Timber has agreed a five-year contract with Arsenal after Ajax accepted a third offer for the 22-year-old that will see them get £40m upfront and £5m in add-ons for the centre-back, reports the Mirror.

The Dutch star is a natural centre-back but can also play on the right of a back four, therefore, it is a surprise to see BILD reporting that Mikel Arteta is eyeing up a €40m move for Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Frimpong has a contract in Germany until 2025 but has been linked with a move away this summer. Arsenal are one of a number of clubs interested in the 22-year-old as Arteta looks to add a natural right-back to his squad having played Ben White in the role last season.

Joao Cancelo is another name linked with a move to the Emirates, reports GOAL, but the Man City star will cost significantly more than the Gunners’ other targets.

It remains uncertain whether Arteta will move for a natural full-back as Timber might satisfy his needs for another season.