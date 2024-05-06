Manchester United seem to have their eyes firmly on a new right-back this summer, with Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries the latest name to be linked as an option in that position.

The 28-year-old has been a key performer for Inter in recent times, and just helped them win the Serie A title this season, though it may end up being his final contribution for the club.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Man Utd’s name are in the equation for Dumfries, whose contract seems to be an issue at Inter, with the report explaining that the Nerazzuri could look to offload him for around €25-30m this summer to ease their financial concerns.

This could be an exciting opportunity for United, who surely need to strengthen on the right-hand side of their defence after a difficult campaign at Old Trafford.

Dumfries transfer: Man United need a new right-back

The likes of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are surely not good enough to be long-term starters for United, so it’s not too surprising to see a quality player like Dumfries being linked with the club, and he’s not the only one.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong has also been on United’s radar, as Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside, so he’d be another fine addition to the squad, giving MUFC more of an attacking outlet on that side.

Dalot has had his moments with some quality in the final third, but he’s just not quite been consistent enough, while Wan-Bissaka has always been more of a defender than an attacker in that position, which perhaps means he’s a little out of fashion in the modern game.

Dumfries and Frimpong, by contrast, are at their best when bombing forward, having often been deployed as wing-backs at their current clubs, so one imagines they’d thrive if given that kind of freedom at United.