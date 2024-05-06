League winning defender is open to the idea of joining Man United

Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries is interested in a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the Dutch player and it looks like Erik ten Hag’s team are now favourites to sign the league winning wing-back.

According to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Dumfries will say yes to a move to Man United if the Premier League club makes an offer.

The Dutchman’s contract is set to end in 2025, and the Nerazzurri are having trouble renewing it since he demands a salary of €5 million net.

Due to this situation, there is a chance he may leave during the next transfer window, with Inter potentially earning between €25 and €30 million from his sale.

Previously, Dumfries turned down the chance to play in the Premier League for a mid-table team, but he would like to play for Man United.

In the summer, the transfer may gain traction if Erik Ten Hag remains on the Red Devils’ bench for the upcoming campaign.

A move for the Dutch wing-back will suit all the parties as the Red Devils will get a versatile player and address a serious concern in their squad.

Inter Milan will get the much needed cash injection they need while the player will get to play for the club he’s interested in playing for.

The injuries to key players this season have troubled Man United throughout this season.

Man United have endured a difficult season

They are currently eighth in the league, largely due to their poor form caused by the absence of players in key moments this season.

The Man United boss knows adding depth to his squad is his first and foremost duty in the summer transfer window.

There is going to be a major overhaul of the squad this summer but the question remains, will it be under the management of Ten Hag or some other manager.