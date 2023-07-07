Chelsea defender rejects summer exit, keen to impress Pochettino

Despite being previously linked with Newcastle United, as well as having admirers at Atletico Madrid, Marc Cucurella, according to recent reports, has reportedly rejected the chance to leave Chelsea this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, who claims the Spanish full-back is determined to impress under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Cucurella’s decision to reject a move away from the club highlights his strong belief in his abilities and his determination to prove himself under Pochettino’s guidance.

The Spanish defender has been a relatively inconsistent performer for Chelsea since his move from Brighton 12 months ago. The full-back has, at times, reminded fans why former boss Graham Potter signed him but then, at times, has also looked out of his depth.

Nevertheless, the defender’s decision to stay at Stamford Bridge demonstrates his commitment to the club and his ambition to be a key player in the team’s future success.

The arrival of Pochettino, a manager known for his tactical acumen and ability to develop young talents, has undoubtedly played a significant role in Cucurella’s decision. Pochettino’s impressive track record of nurturing and improving players is well-known, and Cucurella clearly sees this as an opportunity to further enhance his skills and reach new heights in his career.