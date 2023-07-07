Man United told David De Gea return ‘increasingly unlikely’

According to recent reports, the chances of goalkeeper David De Gea making a return to Manchester United are appearing increasingly slim.

That’s according to a recent report from the Guardian, who believe it is ‘unlikely’ De Gea will return to Manchester following a contract impasse.

De Gea’s deal with the club expired at the end of last month, and after offering him a new contract containing a much lower salary which the veteran shot-stopper has yet to sign, his future is now hugely uncertain.

De Gea, 32, has had a highly successful tenure at Manchester United, joining the club back in 2011 under legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and establishing himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the world. However, recent seasons have seen a decline in his form and consistency, leading to speculation about his future at the club, as well as his ability to remain a top keeper.

In light of this uncertainty, Manchester United are said to be exploring other options for their number one position. The club is reportedly in talks to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan. Onana is a highly regarded goalkeeper who has impressed with his performances in Serie A, as well as in last season’s UEFA Champions League – a competition Inter Milan reached the final in before losing to eventual treble-winners Manchester City.

The potential signing of Onana could signal a changing of the guard in Manchester United’s goalkeeping department. The club is seemingly looking to refresh their options and find a long-term solution between the sticks. While De Gea’s contributions to the club should not be underestimated, it appears that Erik Ten Hag is more than considering other avenues as he plans for next season, and outlines how he can guide the fallen giants back to the top of European football.