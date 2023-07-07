Man United star a target for Brighton to replace Moises Caicedo but several clubs in the race

It has been a busy summer so far for Brighton as the Seagulls prepare to play in four competitions next season and manager Roberto De Zerbi has his eye on a Man United star ahead of the new campaign.

When it comes to the Italian coach’s midfield, Brighton have already lost Alexis Mac Allister and it looks like Moises Caicedo will follow the World Cup winner out the door at the Amex before the end of the transfer window with Chelsea one of the clubs planning a move for the Ecuador star.

Mahmoud Dahoud and James Milner have already arrived on the south coast but according to Todofichajes, Brighton won’t stop there as they eye up a move for Man United’s Scott McTominay.

Mason Mount has arrived at Man United this week and Erik ten Hag is set to try and bring a new midfielder to Old Trafford before the window shuts. This means McTominay’s game time will be limited next season, hence why he is being tipped to leave.

Brighton are one of several clubs chasing the Scotland international with Newcastle, Everton and Roma all linked to the 26-year-old over the past few weeks.