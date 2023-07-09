Journalist reveals West Ham star made up his mind to leave in February

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is set to play for Arsenal next season.

The Gunners will complete a club record deal to sign the 24-year-old England international and journalist Michael Bridge has now revealed that the player had his heart set on a move to the north London club back in February.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: “I was told in February that if Declan Rice was leaving West Ham this summer, he was going to Arsenal. He wanted to go to Arsenal.”

West Ham were going through a dismal period at the time and the fact that Rice had already made up his mind to leave the club might not go down well with the West Ham fans.

However, the Hammers did manage to finish the season on a high and Rice was a key player for them as they lifted the UEFA Europa Conference league trophy.

There is no doubt that the England international is one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Arsenal.

His departure will be a major blow for West Ham and it will be interesting to see how the Hammers replace him.