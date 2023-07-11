(Photos) Nicolas Jackson participates in first Chelsea training session

Nicolas Jackson has participated in his first training session since becoming a Chelsea player.

The 22-year-old Senegalese forward, who joined at the start of the month from Villarreal in a deal worth £37m (TM), has joined in on his first-ever Chelsea first-team training session.

Photographed by the club’s official media team, Chelsea’s new hitman was seen putting in pre-season work at the Blues’ Cobham Training Ground on Tuesday afternoon.

Nicolas Jackson’s first Chelsea training pictures…

 

Now under the guidance of manager Mauricio Pochettino, Jackson, who scored 13 goals in all competitions, last season, will be hoping to continue his breakthrough in the prestigious Premier League.

