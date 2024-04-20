Video: The moment Chelsea lost their FA Cup semi-final to Man City

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Man City have advanced to the FA Cup semi-final after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley courtesy of a late Bernardo Silva goal but the Blues were the better team on the day and will feel that they should have won the match. 

The Blues had plenty of big chances throughout the 90 minutes with the best of them falling to Nicolas Jackson. The striker failed to take his opportunities and there was one period of play in the second half that cost Chelsea a place in the FA Cup final.

Just after the halftime break, Jackson was sent through on goal but had his shot saved by Ortega Moreno; seconds later, the 22-year-old latched on to a Cole Palmer cross and failed to convert that as well.

These were two major chances for Chelsea and their fans may look back at those seconds as the moment they threw away their spot in the FA Cup final.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Thiago Silva in tears after Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final defeat
Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland injury update
Video: Jamie Vardy sends cheeky message to West Brom fans after 2-1 win

Watch: Nicolas Jackson misses two massive opportunities for Chelsea

More Stories Nicolas Jackson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.