Video: Nicolas Jackson gives Chelsea the lead against Brentford with a thumping header

Brentford FC Chelsea FC
Chelsea have taken the lead against Brentford thanks to a thumping header from Nicolas Jackson.

He missed a chance early on but proceed to score a brilliant header in the 35th minute.

Palmer received the pass on the right and played it out to Gusto who whipped in a fantastic cross into the middle of the box where Jackson arrived to meet it.

He rises above his marker before heading it expertly past the keeper to make it 1-0.

Watch the goal below:

