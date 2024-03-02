Video: Nicolas Jackson gives Chelsea the lead against Brentford with a thumping header

Chelsea have taken the lead against Brentford thanks to a thumping header from Nicolas Jackson.

He missed a chance early on but proceed to score a brilliant header in the 35th minute.

Palmer received the pass on the right and played it out to Gusto who whipped in a fantastic cross into the middle of the box where Jackson arrived to meet it.

He rises above his marker before heading it expertly past the keeper to make it 1-0.

Watch the goal below:

JACKSON GIVES US THE LEAD! ? https://t.co/kpl5QnYT20 — Chels HQ (@Chels_HQ) March 2, 2024