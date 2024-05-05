Video: Nicolas Jackson makes it 5-0 with composed finish

Nicolas Jackson has put the cherry on top of an astonishing win for Chelsea as they leave Stamford Bridge with a 5-0 win against West Ham.

With the pressure on his shoulders as the season’s end draws closer, Mauricio Pochettino has given Blues fans some hope with two back-to-back derby wins.

Chelsea have been criticised for their inability in front of goal this season but that was far from the case on Sunday afternoon as they put five past a bemused West Ham side.

Jackson completed his brace in the 80th minute with the fifth and final goal of the game, slotting the ball underneath Alphonse Areola.

🚨🚨| GOAL: JACKSON WITH A BRACE!! Chelsea 5-0 West Ham pic.twitter.com/vOt4Ln8gFo — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 5, 2024

Video courtesy of Bein Sports.