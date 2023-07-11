Fabrizio Romano says when Romelu Lukaku will return to Chelsea training

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly set to return to Chelsea first-team training on July 17th.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Belgian international will link up with Mauricio Pochettino next week.

Following his successful stint in Italy, the forward’s preference is believed to continue at the San Siro. However, a final decision regarding his future has yet to be decided. Inter Milan are set to make the Blues a formal offer in the coming days though.

Currently valued at a modest £40m (TM), it is incredibly unlikely Todd Boehly will be able to recoup the £113m the club paid Inter for him two years ago.

And as this summer’s window progresses, fans and pundits will await the outcome of these latest negotiations. Whether Lukaku will reunite with Inter Milan or remain at Chelsea is yet to be determined, but one thing is certain – his next move will undoubtedly have significant implications for both clubs

