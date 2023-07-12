LFC midfielder could give Klopp major headache as fifth exit threat looms – Telegraph

Liverpool could soon find themselves down a fifth midfielder this summer should Jordan Henderson opt for a no doubt lucrative transfer to Saudi Arabia.

The Reds skipper is reportedly being ‘wooed’ by Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq, according to Chris Bascombe of The Telegraph, and could join Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Arthur Melo (loan expired) in departing Anfield.

Jordan Henderson is considering leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabia.#TelegraphFootball | #LFC — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) July 12, 2023

A collapse in form last term invited questions over the Englishman’s future at the club, questions that have persisted beyond the 2022/23 season.

The arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai, in particular, may have very well set off alarm bells in Henderson’s camp, with the Hungarian looking a perfect fit for the right central midfield spot normally occupied by the skipper.

Where do Liverpool go from here?

To suggest it’s as simple a case as the former RB Leipzig man coming in to replace the 33-year-old would be missing the wider picture of what he offers Jurgen Klopp’s outfit.

Talk of leadership ability and experience will inevitably often invite patronising sneers of “cheerleader” from swathes of the online fanbase.

The reality of the situation, however, is that such qualities remain integral to Liverpool – particularly after Milner’s departure and the general loss of experienced heads in the squad in the form of Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Losing Henderson wouldn’t necessarily be terminal for the club’s chances of competing at the top of the table in 2023/24, though it’s a situation Klopp will be keen to avoid.