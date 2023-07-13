European giants want deal for big-name Chelsea star done fast to avoid competition from other clubs

Chelsea and Inter Milan are currently in negotiations over a deal for Romelu Lukaku and the Serie A giants want to get the transfer over the line fast in order to avoid competition from other clubs.

Inter submitted a €30m bid for the striker on Wednesday but that still falls short of the £40m the Premier League side are asking for, reports the Telegraph.

Fabrizio Romano reports that both clubs will in be contact soon to discuss the latest bid and the transfer journalist states it is a deal the Italian side want to get done quickly in order to avoid other clubs submitting bids to Chelsea and turning the Belgian star’s head.

Chelsea and Inter will be in contact to discuss details of €30m new bid submitted for Romelu Lukaku. Talks are ongoing. ??? Inter hope to make it happen in time to avoid any other club's attempt to sign Romelu. pic.twitter.com/1zkvlOxitU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023

It was reported last week by Sky Sports that Juventus have held talks with Chelsea over the signing of Lukaku and there is also interest from Saudi Arabia in the 30-year-old. Both pose a threat to Inter and it is clear to see why the European giants want a deal done as soon as possible.

Lukaku wants to stay in Milan as he spent last season on loan with Inter but his season did not go to plan as the 30-year-old experienced several injury issues throughout the first half of the campaign. However, things got better after the World Cup and the Belgian star finished up with 10 goals across 25 league matches.

The former Man United star will want to help the Italian side kick on next season but Inter are still to reach an agreement with Chelsea.