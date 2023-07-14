Exclusive: Tottenham given free run at former Liverpool target with vast potential

Tottenham have yet to supply an official bid for Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven, as was exclusively revealed by Christian Falk in his latest Substack column for CaughtOffside.

The London-based outfit can rest assured in the knowledge that there is little in the way of competition for the defender’s signature following Liverpool’s exit from the race.

“There’s not yet an offer for Micky van de Ven from Tottenham, but Wolfsburg knows that there is interest and they know that Van de Ven is a player who could be sold this year, which is why they’re also talking with Robin Gosens for this position,” the BILD reporter wrote.

Falk went on to add: “Bayern Munich have talked about Van de Ven, so it gives you an idea how much potential he has. On the German market, he is one of the interesting options, I think the reason why we don’t talk so much about him is because he’s a defensive player! If he was a striker, it would be different.”

Whether that prompts some movement on Spurs’ end remains to be seen, with the club reportedly weighing up a move for the Dutchman or Edmond Tapsoba.

MORE: Exclusive: Jorg Schmadtke ‘has an eye’ on injured Bundesliga talent for Liverpool

A look at the stats indicates both talents are seriously impressive ball carriers with the former registering in the 90th and 93rd percentile for progressive carries and successful take-ons (compared to 92nd and 94th for the latter), according to FBref.

With contracts expiring in 2027 and 2026 for Van de Ven and his Bayer Leverkusen counterpart, however, deals for either of the pair will not come cheaply one might imagine.

That said, a lack of interest from other parties, as things currently stand, will most certainly aid their hopes of keeping costs down.