Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.

According to a report from Evening Standard, the north London giants are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old defender and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with an official proposal.

Colwill was on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion last season and he is regarded as one of the finest young talents in the Premier League. Brighton tried to sign the player permanently at the end of his loan spell but they had a club-record bid of around £40 million rejected by Chelsea.

The Blues reportedly considered him non-transferable and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince them to part with their prized prospect.

Colwill will want to play regular first-team football next season and if Chelsea cannot provide them with the necessary game-time assurances, the 20-year-old defender could look to move on.

Apparently, the Blues have already offered him a new contract but the player is yet to put pen to paper.

Tottenham will have to tighten up defensively in order to do well next season and signing one of the best young defenders in English football could prove to be a masterstroke.

The 20-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a top-class defender and he could sort out Tottenham’s defensive unit for the foreseeable future.

The defender has been linked with clubs like Liverpool as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.