So far so good in the summer transfer window for Newcastle United, though Eddie Howe will likely want to bring in more signings before the 2023/24 Premier League season begins.

The Magpies have built up tremendous momentum over the past 18 months or so, and that needs to continue as they go looking for their first major silverware since winning the 1955 FA Cup final.

For a club as big as Newcastle to be waiting 68 years for a trophy is, frankly, unbelievable, but that’s the reality facing Howe and the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

If the first-team don’t start bringing home the big prizes soon, it won’t matter how much money is being pumped into the club.

The standard of player that Howe has managed to sign has seen a real improvement across the squad, and they’re now much better prepared for the tasks ahead than at any time over the past few years.

Howe’s challenge is to meld it altogether and ensure that trophy wins follow consistently good performances.

One player that appears to be of interest is Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby. Back when it appeared that Mo Salah could leave Liverpool, the Reds were running the rule over the winger according to Calciomercato.

In the end Salah put pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield of course, but now Newcastle could be looking to bring the player to Tyneside.

“Arsenal have been focusing on him (Diaby) since a month ago, perhaps even a year. Newcastle also, so they for me at the moment, are the two clubs, which are really, really hot,” SportBILD journalist Christian Falk said to Give Me Sport.

“Aston Villa would be so interesting for him at the moment, and it’s a chance to show the Premier League what he can do.

“Diaby’s club have now signed Jonas Hoffman, a German national team player, and he’s playing in his position.

“So you see that now they know that Diaby will leave, they want to sell him to get money from this transfer. So I think this is also a player who is getting hot in the next weeks.”

With plenty of time left in the window Newcastle don’t have to rush into any deals, and they have a lot to offer any potential signings as well as being able to meet their salary demands.