Aston Villa submit improved offer for 14-goal star, player keen on PL move

Aston Villa are keen on signing the French winger Moussa Diaby this summer.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen this past season and he managed to score 14 goals across all competitions. The highly talented attacker picked up 11 assists along the way as well.

Aston Villa have recently failed with an opening offer to sign the players and a report from 90 Min claims that they have now returned with an improved bid.

Apparently, the West Midlands club have offered €50 million to sign the player this summer.

Diaby has been a key player for Leverkusen and the German club will look to demand a premium for him. It remains to be seen whether they are ready to sanction his departure for a fee of around €50 million.

The 24-year-old winger can operate on either flank and he will add pace, flair and goals to the Aston Villa attack.

Unai Emery was overly dependent on Ollie Watkins for goals last season and he needs to add to his attacking options. Diaby will help create more goalscoring opportunities for the strikers and he will chip in with goals himself.

The 24-year-old has already proven himself in the Bundesliga and he will be hoping to take the next step in his career.

A move to Aston Villa would be a step up for him and he will look to showcase his qualities at the highest level.

Aston Villa will be competing in Europe season and they need better players to do well across multiple fronts. Someone like Diaby could be an exceptional asset for them in the long run.

The 24-year-old winger has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2025 and he is keen on a move to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise an agreement now.