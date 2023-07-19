Leeds midfielder has major offer from Saudi Arabia

With Daniel Farke aiming to get Leeds United back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking, he doesn’t need the riches of Saudi Arabian clubs tempting his staff away from Elland Road.

There’s already been enough upheaval at the club since the turn of the year to last a lifetime, and with only just over a fortnight to go until the start of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, Farke will want things to settle down.

The German will understand that he has a big enough job on his hands already, and working with the new owners, 49ers Enterprises, will also be a relationship that is likely to take time to gel, as each party gets to understand the other’s way of working.

Clearly, there are still transfers to be done, both from an incoming and outgoing perspective, but with Leeds having already offered Adam Forshaw a new deal, it is likely to be a disappointment to them if he takes the money on offer from the Middle East.

According to the Daily Mail, Forshaw had always intended to carry on at Elland Road despite being courted by other Championship clubs, but a mega-money offer from Saudi Pro League side, Al Akhdoud, could well see him change his mind.

At 31 years of age, he’s unlikely to be handed such an opportunity again, and despite any misgivings that players going to Saudi may have regarding the standard of football, the train only pulls into the station once particularly when you’re over 30 years of age.

Forshaw needs to ask himself whether he can afford to risk passing up the chance to set himself and his family up financially for life.