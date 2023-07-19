Liverpool legend on the verge of exit as deal with Saudi Arabian club now agreed

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is on the verge of leaving the Merseyside club after agreeing a deal with Al Ettifaq and will immediately leave their training camp in Germany to complete the deal.

The fee agreed upon is reportedly £12million plus add-ons and personal terms have already been agreed, which will see the England international sign a three-year contract worth close to £700,000 per week with Al Ettifaq, reports David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Henderson was not included in the squad for Liverpool’s game against Karlsruher on Wednesday and that was a big hint that a deal for the 33-year-old to leave was close.

Ettifaq are now managed by the midfielder’s former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard, who is said to have played a key role in driving the pursuit of Henderson.

This will see Henderson’s 12-year stay at Anfield come to an end in which he played 492 times for the Reds lifting every trophy in the process.

Many Liverpool fans will be disappointed by his decision to move to Saudi Arabia given their human rights issues, but they will be thankful for all the effort he has put in over the last decade.