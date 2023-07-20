La Liga footballer sentenced to four years in prison after appeal rejected

Celta Vigo forward Santi Mina has been sentenced to four years in prison after his appeal against sexual abuse charges was rejected.

According to Football Espana, Mina, 27, was accused of sexually abusing a woman in a campervan in Almeria back in 2017.

Mina has now had his four-year sentence confirmed, and he will be forced to pay the victim €25k in damages.

Mina has just finished a season on loan in Saudi Arabia, and it remains to be seen what this latest news will mean for his contract with Celta.

