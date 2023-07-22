According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham United are contemplating the idea of making a second offer for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

The Hammers recently sold their star midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal for a reported fee of £105 million, and they are now in search of a suitable replacement.

The funds generated from the Declan Rice sale have provided manager David Moyes with the opportunity to strengthen his squad through new signings. Joao Palhinha is among the players West Ham is considering as a potential replacement for Rice. However, their initial bid of £45 million for the midfielder was rejected by Fulham.

Despite the rejection, West Ham is not giving up on the pursuit of Palhinha and is reportedly considering making a second offer. Fulham, on the other hand, is holding out for a fee of £80 million for the player.

Sheth stated that the potential deal might involve negotiations and a compromise between the two clubs’ valuations. A middle ground between the £45 million and £80 million figures could potentially be reached to secure the services of the talented midfielder.

Speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast, he said:

“They had a £45m bid rejected by Fulham for Joao Palhinha. They are deciding whether or not to go back in for Palhinha. Fulham value him at around £80m, but I wonder if that is just the start of negotiations and a compromise can be made halfway between those two figures,”

As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen whether West Ham will make another bid for Palhinha and if Fulham will be willing to negotiate on their valuation of the player.