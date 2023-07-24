PSG expecting formal Chelsea transfer offer for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly expecting a formal transfer offer from Chelsea for French striker Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The Ligue 1 giants are actively looking to offload Mbappe as he’s just a year away from becoming a free agent, and it seems Chelsea are one of the clubs who could seriously be in the mix for the 24-year-old’s signature.

According to the Times, PSG expect to field a formal offer from Chelsea, while the biggest offers will likely come from the Saudi Pro League.

If Chelsea could pull this off when they don’t have Champions League football that would be some statement and could instantly make Mauricio Pochettino’s side into title favourites for next season.

CFC finished 12th last season and have had major changes to their squad since then by offloading players and bringing in the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

Mbappe’s arrival would truly be sensational, however, and it would be thrilling to see one of the biggest talents of his generation in the Premier League battling it out with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland for honours.