PSG expecting formal Chelsea transfer offer for Kylian Mbappe

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly expecting a formal transfer offer from Chelsea for French striker Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The Ligue 1 giants are actively looking to offload Mbappe as he’s just a year away from becoming a free agent, and it seems Chelsea are one of the clubs who could seriously be in the mix for the 24-year-old’s signature.

According to the Times, PSG expect to field a formal offer from Chelsea, while the biggest offers will likely come from the Saudi Pro League.

If Chelsea could pull this off when they don’t have Champions League football that would be some statement and could instantly make Mauricio Pochettino’s side into title favourites for next season.

Kylian Mbappe to Chelsea?
More Stories / Latest News
Bayern Munich discussing intriguing clause to tempt Spurs into sanctioning Harry Kane transfer
Collymore’s column: Ten Hag has added a key piece at Man United, watch out for Aston Villa this season, Jordan Henderson has tarnished his Liverpool legacy, and what is Wilfried Zaha doing?
£30m Newcastle transfer set to be confirmed with medical under way

CFC finished 12th last season and have had major changes to their squad since then by offloading players and bringing in the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

Mbappe’s arrival would truly be sensational, however, and it would be thrilling to see one of the biggest talents of his generation in the Premier League battling it out with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland for honours.

More Stories Kylian Mbappe

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.