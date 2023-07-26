Man United set price tag for Fred with money being used to bring in Serie A midfielder

Erik ten Hag hopes to bring in another midfielder to Man United before the new season begins and in order to do that, the Manchester club need to sell players.

Names such as Fred, Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire are all on the transfer list but the Red Devils have yet to make progress on the initial interest in the trio.

According to James Ducker, Man United want £20M to sell Fred this summer as the Brazilian has interest from Fulham, Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia.

The money received from any potential deal will then be used to bring in another midfielder, with Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat one of the top names in United’s list of targets.

According to Gazzetta, Man United and Fiorentina are close to agreeing a £22m deal for the 26-year-old as the Morocco star is likely to leave the Serie A club this summer. The report states that Amrabat is keen to join Ten Hag’s side and the Italian side have already accepted he will leave, with plans to replace him underway.

The signing of the Fiorentina star would be another impressive signing for Man United as Ten Hag will have addressed another key position that needed strengthening in his squad – with a striker the only role left to sort out.