Exclusive: Man United star on the “hunt for new club” says transfer expert

Man United star Sofyan Amrabat will return to his parent club Fiorentina at the end of the season and will search for a new club away from the Serie A side.

The midfielder joined United on loan for the season last summer but the move has not worked out for both parties. The Morocco star has barely featured for the Manchester club in 2024 and they have decided to not make his loan move a permanent one.

Amrabat was signed off the back of a very impressive campaign at the 2022 World Cup with Morocco but that player has not been seen at Old Trafford.

Upon his return to Fiorentina, the 27-year-old is expected to leave the Serie A club says transfer journalist Matteo Moretto as the player is on the hunt for a new team ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Man United’s Sofyan Amrabat is looking for a new club

Writing in his latest exclusive column for The Daily Briefing, Matteo Moretto has said that the future of Amrabat is a transfer story to keep an eye on this summer as clubs will have an interest in the Man United star.

“As we reported earlier in the year, he will have to return to Italy, as he will not remain at Manchester United beyond the end of the season. Then Fiorentina will look for an exit for him as well,” the transfer journalist said.

“There will be teams that take an interest in him, and he will be one of the names we hear about during the summer transfer window. But he won’t stay at Fiorentina. He has done well in Italy, above all at Verona, and he is on the hunt for a new club. It will depend on the offers he has.”