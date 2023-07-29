‘Thank you’ – Bruno says Eddie Howe has been so important to his ‘brother’ at Newcastle

Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe, has done a grand job since taking over at St. James’ Park.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that the former Bournemouth man has completely transformed the first-team squad and, as a consequence, the club in general.

He couldn’t have done it without the financial backing of the new board and the help of his coaching staff, but ultimately it’s his tactics and the team that he picks which will get results – or not, as the case may be.

Thus far Howe has got things exactly right, and the Magpies approach the new Premier League season and the Champions League campaign full of confidence.

One player that has really benefitted under his tutelage is Joelinton. The player he is now compared to the one that Steve Bruce signed are like two different people entirely.

Bruce signed the Brazilian as a forward but Howe clearly saw a different skill set, and as a box to box midfielder, he ended up transformed and won the club’s Player of the Year award in 2021/22 as a result.

Countryman, Bruno Guimaraes, is in no doubt that all of the thanks for Joelinton’s transformation should be laid at his manager’s door.

“Yes, I am so proud of him, so happy for him. I am with him every day. I see how hard he works,” he said to The Athletic (subscription required).

“We have to say thank you for Eddie, every day! Eddie has been so important for Jo.”

If the pair continue to perform at the levels they were at during the 2022/23 campaign, Newcastle supporters can be assured that they’re in for a hell of a ride in 2023/24.