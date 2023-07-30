Real Madrid set their price limit for Kylian Mbappe transfer

Real Madrid have reportedly set their price limit for a transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Los Blancos don’t want to pay more than £198million for the France international, who has just a year left to run on his current PSG contract.

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and looks likely to go down as one of the greats of the modern era, so it’s fair to say he’s just the kind of Galactico that Real will want to have at their club.

It surely won’t be easy to get this deal done, however, and it could be that Madrid will have to wait until next year to finally get their man as it’s likely to be far too expensive to sign him this year.

Liverpool have also been linked with a surprise loan move for Mbappe by the Daily Mirror, but it’s hard to imagine the 24-year-old would consider joining a team not competing in the Champions League, even if just for one year.

Real signed Jude Bellingham earlier this summer and it would be intriguing to see the likes of him and Vinicius Junior linking up with a talent like Mbappe.