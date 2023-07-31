26-year-old midfield powerhouse has prioritised a move to Manchester United

Sofyan Amrabat has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United and journalist Alfredo Pedulla has now revealed that the Moroccan international has given priority to a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United need to bring in midfield reinforcements and Amrabat would be a quality acquisition.

He has proven himself to be a key performer for club and country. He could be the ideal partner for Casemiro at the heart of Manchester United’s midfield.

The Moroccan international should be a good fit for Premier League football and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

Amrabat will add physicality, defensive cover, and aggression in the middle of the park. He will help Manchester United stay organised defensively and he would also help his side win the ball back and set up counter-attacking opportunities.

The 26-year-old excelled with his defensive contribution and aggression in the recently concluded World Cup and he was one of the main reasons why Morocco managed to reach the semifinals of the competition.

Amrabat will be hoping to take the next step in his career now and the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world could be hard to turn down.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can finalise an agreement with Fiorentina before the summer transfer window closes. Amrabat is at the peak of his powers right now and he could transform Manchester United in the midfield.