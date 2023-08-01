Bid submitted: Liverpool set to get response to £42m transfer offer soon

Liverpool are reportedly set to see a £42million transfer bid rejected for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The Reds have submitted their offer to the Saints, but it seems the Championship side are still holding out for their asking price, which is thought to be around £50m, according to Fabrizio Romano.

See below for details on the Lavia to Liverpool saga from Romano via his official Twitter account, with Liverpool clearly still struggling to reach an agreement for the highly-rated young Belgium international…

Liverpool have submitted new bid for Roméo Lavia as expected — £42m fee. Still no agreement with Southampton, it will be formally rejected soon as they insist on £50m asking price. ? #LFC Negotiations remain ongoing. Clubs remain in contact as Lavia wants the move. pic.twitter.com/wKVv5sycog — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

Both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have recently left Anfield and it’s clear investment in midfield will be needed, with Lavia looking like an ideal long-term replacement for those two.

The 19-year-old showed himself to be one of the top young talents in the Premier League last season, even if he couldn’t quite do enough to help Southampton survive relegation.

It is surely only a matter of time before we see Lavia back in the top flight, but LFC will need to up their offer if they are to persuade his club to sell.