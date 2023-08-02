“Maybe” – top Man United transfer target speaks about his future following pre-season friendly

Man United target Sofyan Amrabat has been speaking about his future amid links to the Premier League giants and has stated that he doesn’t know what the future holds for him. 

The Morocco star has been heavily linked to Man United in recent weeks and the Premier League club are working on a deal to bring him to Old Trafford ahead of the new campaign, reports Fabrizio Romano.

There has been no bid sent yet to Fiorentina and speaking after a pre-season friendly with Grosseto on Tuesday, Amrabat said about his future via Romano: “I don’t know if I’m leaving… maybe I can stay here at Fiorentina”.

Amrabat has been a highly sought-after talent ever since his incredible campaign at the 2022 World Cup and this summer looks like a window in which the midfielder may move.

Man United are currently trying to get the signing of Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund over the line and once complete, the Red Devils will start working hard on the Fiorentina star. The Premier League club may need to sell some players in order to complete the deal, with Donny van de Beek and Fred among the names heading for the exit door at Old Trafford.

