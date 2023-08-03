Palace man could be next signing at Newcastle United

Both Crystal Palace and Newcastle United will be looking to improve their sides in this summer’s transfer window and for differing reasons.

The Magpies need a strong squad to see them through a Champions League and Premier League season, whilst the Eagles will want to emulate their contemporary’s fabulous 2022/23 campaign and fly high all the way to a European place.

In order for either to achieve their aspirations, a strong squad is a must.

Palace aren’t there yet whilst Newcastle are well on the way to having one of the most accomplished first-team squads in the Premier League.

They may even be able to strengthen further by acquiring one Palace star that’s renowned as a dressing room leader.

Guardian sports writer, Ed Aarons, has tweeted that the Magpies and also Tottenham could be interested in moving for Joachim Andersen, though nothing has happened at this stage.

Still no official approaches for Joachim Andersen despite Newcastle and Tottenham's interest in Palace defender. Could be one that goes to the wire… — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) August 2, 2023

As Aarons hints, the transfer saga could last for a while yet, and given that there are still a few weeks left of the window, it wouldn’t necessarily be a surprise to see something happen towards the back end.

Losing Andersen isn’t something that Palace owner, Steve Parish, and first-team manager, Roy Hodgson, are likely to countenance, but if an acceptable offer is made for the defender they may be forced to reluctantly accept.