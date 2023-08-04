Arsenal are hoping to bring in another midfielder before the summer transfer window closes and they are keeping tabs on Khephren Thuram.

A report from the Independent claims that Arsenal have had a look at the talented young Frenchman and it remains to be seen whether they follow up with a concrete proposal to sign in.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for OGC Nice this past season and he contributed to two goals and eight assists across all competitions.

Thuram has all the attributes to develop into a complete central midfielder and he could be a superb long-term investment for the cards.

Arsenal have already signed Declan Rice from West Ham United and they are hoping to bring in another quality midfield signing.

Thuram has been linked with a move to the Premier League for weeks now and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can get a deal done.

Arsenal have been very active in the transfer market and they certainly have the financial means to sign the player.

Thuram will be hoping to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in England will be hard to turn down.

Arsenal were quite impressive last season and they came close to winning the league title. They managed to secure Champions League qualification as well.

Mikel Arteta needs a deeper squad in order to do well across multiple competitions and Thuram would be a good fit for his unit.