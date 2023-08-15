Liverpool set to revive deal for Brazilian wonderkid following Caicedo and Lavia failure

Liverpool are reportedly likely to revive their interest in Fluminense midfield wonderkid Andre after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

The 22-year-old looks a hugely promising talent, and Sports Mole claim a deal could be back on after they seemed to cool their interest in him earlier in this window.

Liverpool had been keen on Caicedo and Lavia this summer, and at one point looked close to signing both players, but both are now heading to Chelsea instead.

Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside that Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram could be alternatives for LFC, while there has also been fresh speculation involving Wolves’ Matheus Nunes.

Andre could be another decent alternative worth considering for Liverpool, even if he is a bit less proven at the very highest level.