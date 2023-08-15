Liverpool could make approach for Wolves midfielder following the departure of Julen Lopetegui

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make an approach for the transfer of Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes to fix their issues in midfield.

With Julen Lopetegui recently making a surprise departure from his job as Wolves manager just before the start of the season, it’s perhaps not too surprising that someone like Nunes may now be facing a less certain future.

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool are now considering going back in for Nunes after missing out on the signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Nunes has impressed at Wolves and could be a good option for Jurgen Klopp’s side after so many departures in midfield this summer, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho being surprisingly sold to Saudi Arabia, while Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left on free transfers.

Wolves suffered an unlucky opening day defeat to Manchester United last night, and it certainly seems like they could face a difficult season ahead.

Nunes would surely view a move to Anfield as a big step up, so it will be interesting to see if he pushes for the move.