Jurgen Klopp will not get dream farewell in Liverpool once season ends

Liverpool have decided not to hold an open top bus parade through the city centre at the end of the season as the Reds are unlikely to win another trophy throughout the remainder of Jurgen Klopp’s last campaign.

The idea was spoken about after Liverpool won the League Cup by beating Chelsea at Wembley in February, with the parade doubling up as a farewell to Jurgen Klopp.

At that time, the Merseyside outfit were in contention for the quadruple, but their season has collapsed over the last month as they have been knocked out of the FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League title race.

Liverpool had contingency plans in place for multiple dates depending on their potential success in the Premier League or Europa League, which were required to be ratified in advance with the Liverpool City Council.

However, those celebrations will not happen at the end of the season unless a miracle occurs in the Premier League over the remaining games, reports This is Anfield.

No dream farewell for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Liverpool will very likely do something big for Klopp once the final whistle blows against Wolves at Anfield on the last day of the season but that will be it.

The German coach loves a parade and he would have been hoping to add to the Reds’ League Cup win earlier this year to make that happen.

A celebration across the city would have been a fitting way for the Liverpool manager to leave Merseyside but the way the season has panned out means there will be no dream ending for the 56-year-old.

Another trophy will not matter to fans of the club come the final day of the season as they will make saying goodbye to the German as special as they can as he has given them many days to remember over the last nine years.